Kingsport, TN. - Bertie Pierson Mullins, 87, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born on April 8, 1933 in Ft. Blackmore, VA to the late William Piert Pierson and Lottie Owens Pierson. She graduated from Dungannon High School in 1951. She married Harold Mullins in 1964. Bertie retired from the Acetate Yarn Division of Eastman Chemical Company.
She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowship of the Grace and Hope Ladies Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Harold Mullins; sister, Sue Pierson Dingus; brothers, Autho Pierson, Dallas "Shab" Pierson, Rev. Clifford Pierson, Palmer "Hop" Pierson, Bill Pierson, and Kelly "Cub" Pierson; step daughter, Patty Mullins Lawson.
Bertie is survived by her siblings, Fred (Sally) Pierson, Doug (Wanda) Pierson, Mack Pierson and Margie Pierson Sanders; step children, Bobby (Jane) Mullins, Janice Mullins Arnold. She was blessed with and survived by an abundance of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Travis Pierson officiating.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm Tuesday for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone attending is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be David Pierson, William Pierson, Jeff Pierson, Jon Pierson, Aaron Smith, Jeff Murdock and Greg Cross.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Pierson and Danny Pierson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Scott County Rotary Club Shoe Fund, c/o Chris Kimbler, PO Box 125, Gate City, VA 24251 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Mullins family.