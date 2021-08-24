KINGSPORT - Bertie Ann Johnson, 86, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2021, from an extended illness at her residence with her family by her side. Bertie was born in Gate City, Virginia, to her parents Raymond and Nannie Repass. She attended school at Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Virginia. Bertie worked at Parks Belk for 12 years as a Buyer. Later, she spent 26 years at the Hawkins County Press as a quality assurance inspector. Bertie was highly active with her community and church. She was a member of the Homemaker’s Club and the Golden Eagles.
Bertie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, James Rudolph Johnson. Bertie was survived by her son, Colonel (Retired) U.S. Air Force Gregory Johnson, and her daughter, Robyn Ringley, two grandsons, Tyler Johnson and his wife Gabby, Levi Ringley, three granddaughters, Megan Venerable and her husband Nathan Venerable, Alexis Caughey and her husband Isaiah Caughey, and Talia Johnson. Additionally, five great-grandchildren, Nolan and Maylee Venerable, Jaxson Johnson, Xander, and Nova Leigh Caughey.
Our mother was the most loving, forgiving, genuine person we have ever known, a true Servant Leader. She made our house a home where everyone was loved and accepted. She saw the good in people and believed in them even when no one else could. If you knew our mom, you would know the following verses describe her life: Matthew 22:39 – Love your neighbor as yourself, Luke 6:31 ¬ do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
She always served others with humility and love, never requiring recognition for any good deed. If you happen to have grown up with us, you knew how precious she was. Special memories include Kool-Aid, white cake with white buttercream frosting, red velvet cake, salmon patties, cookies, smashed corned, breaking, and canning green beans, butterscotch pie, mashed potatoes, baked beans, mac and cheese, and strawberry pie (You know who you are). She taught us from a young age to work hard and share our labor with those who were less fortunate. She always persevered and never gave up. She loved her family unconditionally, and her life’s purpose was to serve her family, her church, and her community. Her walk with the Lord was evident, and this has left a lasting impact on those who knew her. For all who were fortunate enough to call her friend or family, we were truly blessed to have known such an amazing woman. Our mom was our best friend. We love you and will see you again. She indeed was a Proverbs 31 woman. Proverbs 31: 10-31
A special thank you to some exceptional caregivers and friends who went above and beyond to assist during her illness. Shirley Davis, Donna Pinson, Jackie Manis (longtime loved second daughter), Becky Ward, Brad Dye (her very loved second son), her best friends Wanda Tate and Norma Stapleton, Linda, and Bill Henard for all the prayers and potato soup! Also, her cousin Arles and his wife Louise Pease for making sure she got to go out if possible and enjoy a meal for as long as she could. For all the weekly encouraging cards from her special friend Sue Pearcy.
The outpouring of love from friends and family has been overwhelming, to say the least. Although we could never mention each person, we would like to thank each person who called, came by or helped in any way. We feel this is also a testament to her life.
Visitation will be held at Johnson Arrowood Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with the service immediately following visitation. Bertie will be laid to rest at Church Hill Memory Gardens on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Those desiring to attend the graveside service may meet at the funeral home at 1015 to form the funeral procession. Pastor Earl Dunn of her home church, First Freewill Baptist Church of Church Hill, TN, will be officiating the service, and her nephew Rev. Clayton Williams of Fort Blackmore, VA, will be assisting. Pallbearers will be Brad Dye, her longtime neighbor, friend, and former co-worker of her husband Rudolph, David Ratliff, Levi Ringley, Nathan Venerable, Robert Barnett, and Sonny Crum.
In place of flowers, you may donate to Friends for the Fight, which helps those battling cancer with various home-related expenses such as paying utility bills; 707 East Sullivan Street Kingsport, TN 37660, phone number (423) 765-1033
