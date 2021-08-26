KINGSPORT - Bertie Ann Johnson, 86, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2021, from an extended illness at her residence with her family by her side.
Visitation will be held at Johnson Arrowood Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with the service immediately following visitation. Bertie will be laid to rest at Church Hill Memory Gardens on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Those desiring to attend the graveside service may meet at the funeral home at 1015 to form the funeral procession. Pastor Earl Dunn of her home church, First Freewill Baptist Church of Church Hill, TN, will be officiating the service, and her nephew Rev. Clayton Williams of Fort Blackmore, VA, will be assisting. Pallbearers will be Brad Dye, her longtime neighbor, friend, and former co-worker of her husband Rudolph, David Ratliff, Levi Ringley, Nathan Venerable, Robert Barnett, and Sonny Crum.
In place of flowers, you may donate to Friends for the Fight, which helps those battling cancer with various home-related expenses such as paying utility bills; 707 East Sullivan Street Kingsport, TN 37660, phone number (423) 765-1033