Bertha Gibson
KINGSPORT - Bertha Zelma (Zell) Gibson, 83, Kingsport, TN passed away from a lengthy illness, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her residence.
Bertha was born in Wise County, VA on Sandy Ridge, August 15, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Francis Eugene and Alice Sexton.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Eugene Gibson, and three brothers, and a sister preceded her in death.
She loved going to church at Peter’s Chapel, planting flowers, sewing, making quilts, gardening, and cooking.
She is survived by her sons, Doug (Shirley) Gibson, Gate City, VA, Donnie (Teresa) Gibson, Nickelsville, VA, Jim (Norma) Gibson, Weber City, VA, Milford (Tanya) Gibson, Kingsport, TN, daughter and caregiver, Ruth Greear and husband, Billy, whom she stayed with, Kingsport TN, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Gilliam and Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Music will be provided by Buford and Judy Quillen.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Flanary Cemetery, in the Wood community of Ft. Blackmore, VA. Dustin Greear, Daniel Greear, Donald Holt, Mack Brickey, Donnie Gibson, and Bill Greear will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home, Tuesday at 12:00 p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family wishes to convey special thanks to Avalon Hospice, especially her nurse, Amanda, and a special sister-in-law, Fonda Mowdy, for their love and care of their mother.
