Bertha Gibson
KINGSPORT - Bertha Zelma (Zell) Gibson, 83, Kingsport, TN passed away from a lengthy illness, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Gilliam and Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Music will be provided by Buford and Judy Quillen.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Flanary Cemetery, in the Wood community of Ft. Blackmore, VA. Dustin Greear, Daniel Greear, Donald Holt, Mack Brickey, Donnie Gibson, and Bill Greear will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home, Tuesday at 12:00 p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family wishes to convey special thanks to Avalon Hospice, especially her nurse, Amanda, and a special sister-in-law, Fonda Mowdy, for their love and care of their mother.
