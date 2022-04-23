Bertha Lee Johnson, 75, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by family. Bertha was born to parents, Perry and Agnus Bowery on November 19, 1946 in Sullivan County, Tennessee; where she would go on to live most of her life. Known as a force of nature, Bertha was a hardworking woman; she was the night shift manager of Dairy Queen for many years and was loved by all of her employees and co-workers. Family was very important to Bertha, she loved everyone, especially her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beloved dog, Porkchop. Bertha enjoyed caring for her family and loved ones by cooking and canning her own food. The loss of Bertha will be felt by many and her memory will live on through all who knew her. Undoubtedly, she will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.
She is preceded in by her parents, Perry and Agnus Bowery; brothers, Beecher Bowery, Frank Bowery and Garfield Horn; sister, Mary Bowers and grandson, Tony Satterfield.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, Carl “Monroe” Johnson Sr.; son, Carl M. Johnson Jr. “J.J.” (Renae); daughters, Tammy Keller, Robin Laney (Bubba) and Susan Story (Ray Tester); sisters, Donna Mowdy and Gale Pullham; grandchildren, Amanda Greene, Buck Johnson, Mathew Johnson, Jason Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Malayna Johnson, Michael Thorpe, Jeremy Laney, Joseph Laney, Ashley Logan and Justin Brickey; 28 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service will follow at 7:00PM. A graveside service will take place in the Garden of Gethsemane in East Tennessee Cemetery on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends of Bertha Lee Johnson.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Bertha Johnson.