HAWKINS COUNTY - Bertha Ann Dickenson “Sis”, age 61, of Hawkins County, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her residence.
Jean Pierre Gagner “John”, age 67, of Hawkins County, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021, with his loved ones by his side.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 12:00 PM on Monday, July 19 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
