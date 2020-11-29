KINGSPORT - Bertha A Fife, age 83, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. BERTHA was born January 29, 1937. She devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren and honorably labeled herself home maker. She had a passion for cooking, traveling, elephants, and double knockout roses. She was a Christian, strong in faith, and shared her love of the Lord with everyone she met. Bertha's motto in life was centered around the bible verse Psalm 118:24, "This is the day the Lord hath made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it."
She was preceded in death by her husband Claude E. Fife, parents Smith B. and Georgia Alexander, brother Ernie Alexander, and sisters Betty Lee Clark and Linda Faye Alexander.
Bertha is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Aper and husband Randy, and Connie Treadway; three brothers Kyle Alexander and wife Hazel, Eddie Alexander, and Danny Alexander; one sister Nancy Stoots; three granddaughters, Rayna Nehrt and husband Brad, Amelia Kelley and husband Dan, Lauren Arizmendi and husband Antonio; one grandson, Joshua Treadway; four great grandchildren; her faithful dog Bo and cat Emma.
An interment for BERTHA will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664, with Pastor David Phillips officiating.
Memorials may be given to Indian Springs Baptist Church, 325 Hill Road Kingsport TN 37664 or St. Jude's Children's Hospital St. Jude Place Memphis TN. or the charity of one's choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the FIFE family.