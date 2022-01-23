CHURCH HILL - Bert Eugene Aesque, age 73 of Church Hill, TN entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s Disease and Lewey Body Dementia.
Bert was born on October 27, 1948 in Sullivan County, TN to Coy and Vestal Aesque. On March 8, 1975, Bert married the love of his life, Eileen Quillen, and after 46 years of a beautiful marriage and life together, she survives.
Bert loved the outdoors and going to the beach. He enjoyed playing bingo and “tinkering” around with his cars. He will truly be missed by those who know him.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Vestal Aesque; and one sister, Mary Catherine Ward. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Aesque; two sisters, Martha Bowman and husband Doug, and Wilma Horner and husband Robin; one niece, Amanda Horner; and several loving cousins. The family would like to give a special “thank you” the Bert’s caregivers, Kathy, Karen, Eiddie, Irene, and Sue.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 am.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Aesque family.