Bert Carter, 79, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8th after suffering from Parkinson’s. He was born in Calvin, VA and was a life-long resident of Kingsport, TN. He graduated from Sullivan High School in 1960. He was a proud veteran and former Marine. He retired from Eastman after 30 years of service, and was a member of Rock Springs UMC.
Mr. Carter was a wonderful husband to his wife Linda for 57 years. He proudly supported his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors, and was an avid fan of the Science Hill Hilltoppers and Sullivan South Rebels.
Bert was preceded in death by James V. Carter (father), Helen Louise Jones (mother), Jack Jones (step-father), Nicky Carter (son), and James Carter Dishner (grandson).
He is survived by his wife, Linda Carter; daughter, Tracy Dishner and husband Philip; son, Stacy Carter and wife Ginger; grandchildren, Blakley Dishner, Elias Carter, Presley Dishner, Ava Carter, and Nash Dishner; siblings, David Carter and wife Amy, Teresa McCann and husband Michael, Steve Jones and wife Ginny, and Scott Jones; and many loving nieces and nephews who he adored.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Rock Springs United Methodist Church, Kingsport TN. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Harry Layell officiating. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 227 Church View Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.