Bert Carter, 79, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8th after suffering from Parkinson’s.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Rock Springs United Methodist Church, Kingsport TN. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Harry Layell officiating. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 227 Church View Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.