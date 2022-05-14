NORTON, VA – Bernice Wilson, 80, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. She was a devoted Christian woman and mother who loved the Lord and was a member of the Stevens Church of God in Wise, Va. Bernice was always eager to help in any capacity including directing the church Christmas plays. She enjoyed singing with her husband. Her life was filled with goodness, beauty and love. She was a former employee for Appalachian Oil Company with 28 years of service working at the Norton Orbit station. She was preceded in death by a son, Keith Wilson; her parents, Harman Brickey and Eula Hazel Gardner Brickey; two sisters, Kathleen Crace and Christine Brickey; and four brothers, Halan Brickey, Coy Brickey, Essie Brickey and Cecil Brickey.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lloyd Wilson of Norton, Va.; a sister, Patricia Smith of Duffield, Va.; special caregiver and niece, Karen Williams and her husband Robbie of Norton, Va.; a special friend, Kathy Barnette of Rogersville, Tn.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, May 16, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Cliff Bowman officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 1 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12:30 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Newberry for the care given to Bernice.
Memorial contributions may be made to St, Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Wilson family.