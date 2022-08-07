BRISTOL - Bernice Rawlston Dotson, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at NHC Bristol following a period of declining health. Bernice lived her entire life in Bristol. That life was full of service to others as well as many challenges. After the death of her first husband, who was the father of her children, Bernice went to school and got her LPN certification at the age of 59, allowing her to expand her long-time love of caring for others for more than 15 additional years.
Bernice was one of 6 children born to Roy and Faye Smith, both deceased. Preceding her in death were siblings Hubert (infant), Elva S. Ferguson, Allen B. Smith, and Verlin A. Smith. She is survived by her cherished sister Peggy White (Don White) and several nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her first husband of 39 years, Lloyd Taylor Rawlston, in 1987. They had raised 4 children, teaching them the importance of a life-long faith relationship with Jesus Christ and the importance of a church family. Bernice and Lloyd were also active members and leaders in the Eastern Star Chapter in Bristol.
Through the years, Bernice also experienced the death of 3 of her children: Roy Rawlston (age 37 in 1996 – Malcolm Springs, W. Va.), Christine Ramsey (age 53 in 2005 - Columbus, Ohio), and George Rawlston (age 63 in 2012 – Cookeville, TN) and the loss of granddaughter Alison Eldridge. She also saw the death of son-in-law Paul Ramsey.
Bernice is survived by son Winston Rawlston (Susan), daughters-in-law Bonnie Ross and Linda Rawlston, grand-children Todd Rawlston, Judd Ramsey (Laura Ann), Jonathan Rawlston, Melissa Hamby (Stephen), Erica Tencer (John), Kelly Rawlston, and Rachel Harrell (Josh). In addition, she leaves behind the joys of 13 great-grandchildren.
In 2008, Bernice met Emerson Eugene Dotson and experienced the joy of marriage and companionship for the remaining years of her life. Gene brought 5 sons and their families to the marriage. Gene and Bernice made several extended trips in the USA and into Canada. Gene loves to cook and made sure that Bernice had her favorite meals to enjoy. Bernice’s last 14 years were made better by this marriage. Gene, his 5 sons, and their families also survive Bernice.
Bernice’s family gives thanks to friend Stephanie Kilgore for her many hours of loving care given to Bernice over the last couple of years.
We will celebrate Bernice’s life on Tuesday, August 9, in the chapel of Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol, Tennessee with Rev. Scott Price officiating. Receiving friends will start at 1:00 PM and the funeral service at 2:00 PM. The private graveside service will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville.
