BRISTOL - Bernice Rawlston Dotson, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at NHC Bristol following a period of declining health. Bernice lived her entire life in Bristol. That life was full of service to others as well as many challenges. After the death of her first husband, who was the father of her children, Bernice went to school and got her LPN certification at the age of 59, allowing her to expand her long-time love of caring for others for more than 15 additional years.

Bernice was one of 6 children born to Roy and Faye Smith, both deceased. Preceding her in death were siblings Hubert (infant), Elva S. Ferguson, Allen B. Smith, and Verlin A. Smith. She is survived by her cherished sister Peggy White (Don White) and several nieces and nephews.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video