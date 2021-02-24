Bernice McPherson Feb 24, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Bernice McPherson, 93, of Kingsport, TN passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Oak Tn Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.