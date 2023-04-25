Bernice Faye Dunford passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023 at the age of 90. Throughout her long and abundant life, she drew strength from her abiding faith in God. We take solace that she is in the loving arms of her savior and reunited with so many loved ones who passed before her.
Bernie was born on April 1, 1933 in Wytheville, Virginia, the only child to Mary Ellen Caudle and Everett Eugene Caudle. After high school, she earned her associates degree and began a successful career as an Executive Secretary. She took great pride and enjoyment in her work and returned to her career after her children were grown.
In 1953, Bernie married the love of her life, Mack Dunford. The newlyweds soon moved to Germany, where Mack was stationed during the Korean War. Bernie’s intellect and independent nature served her well while in Germany, especially while navigating the birth of their first daughter, Joni. Bernie cherished her new role as mother. Over the next 15 years, Mack and Bernie welcomed 3 more children, followed by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Bernie’s greatest passion in life was her family. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate the milestones of their lives, no matter how small. She will be remembered as a loving, steadfast and dedicated matriarch of her family, and a role model for us all.
In her retirement years, Bernie and Mack loved exploring and camping in their RV, growing large and robust vegetable gardens and spending cherished time with family. Bernie was a voracious reader and when not travelling, she could be found with a book in her hand. Her curiosity about the world and thirst for knowledge was contagious and inspiring.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Clarence McTeer Dunford, (Mack) and her son Michael McTeer Dunford. She is survived by daughters Joni Lynn Trompak (Steve) of Wilmington NC, Susan Lee Leach (Lee) of Knoxville, Leslie Ellen Briggs (Bob) of Laguna Beach, California and daughter-in-law, Kent Dunford of Knoxville. She is also survived by grandchildren, Laura Ward, Christy Trompak, Carrie Kennedy, Ben Rowland, Matt Dunford, Patrick Dunford, Brandon Bledsoe, Bobby Briggs, Addison Briggs and Will Briggs and great-grandchildren Emily Ward, Audrey Ward, Landon Dunford and Lilah Dunford. She was beloved by her entire family and will be incredibly missed.
Graveside service will be held Saturday April 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM in the Garden of Peace at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport TN. Pastor Chris Alford will officiate the service.