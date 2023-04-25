Bernice Faye Dunford passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023 at the age of 90. Throughout her long and abundant life, she drew strength from her abiding faith in God. We take solace that she is in the loving arms of her savior and reunited with so many loved ones who passed before her.

Bernie was born on April 1, 1933 in Wytheville, Virginia, the only child to Mary Ellen Caudle and Everett Eugene Caudle. After high school, she earned her associates degree and began a successful career as an Executive Secretary. She took great pride and enjoyment in her work and returned to her career after her children were grown.

