Bernice Brice, 90, born September 24, 1930 passed away peacefully in her home, January 4, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00pm Friday January 8, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mrs. Bernice Brice and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971