CHURCH HILL – Bernice B. McCracken, 78, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after an extended illness.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Mark Roberts and Rev. Aaron Price officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45PM. Family and Friends can visit anytime at Penny’s house.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thanks to Jequetta “Jo” Edens for her friendship with Bernice and Mylee.
