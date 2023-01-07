Bernard “Buddy” W. Oliver, Jr., passed away January 4, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born August 20, 1935, in Farmville, Virginia.
Buddy graduated from Erwin High School in 1953, where he was an All Big 5 basketball player and first-chair trumpet player. Buddy received a Band Scholarship to the University of Arizona, where he attended for a year.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country for five years. While in the service, Buddy played basketball in North Africa. He was part of the Turkish United States Logistics Unit (TUSLOG) on the Turkish/Russian border, where he listened to the Russian radio broadcast as an interpreter.
After completing his time in the service, he continued his education at East Tennessee State University. In 1963, Buddy earned a BA with a triple major in Chemistry, Math and Russian.
Upon graduation, Buddy was hired at Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, TN as a Research Chemist. While there, he worked in Mogilev, Belarus along with Pepsi Cola Company for 8 months in 1992. He retired from Eastman after 35 years of service in 1998.
While in the service, he married the “love of his life” Joanne Renaker on August 8, 1958, and he was married for sixty-three years at the time of Joanne’s death and was a devoted father to three children.
Buddy was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church since the mid 60’s and was very active in the choir and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.
He was an avid sports fan, and his favorite teams were the Cincinnati Reds and the Tennessee Vols. Buddy coached Youth baseball and basketball for several years.
In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Renaker Oliver; nephews, Todd Renaker and Michael Wiggs; daughter-in-law, Tena Oliver; brother-in-law, Bob Wiggs; sister-in-law, Ruth Wiggs, and “Mom” Wiggs.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Robbie and Steve Oliver; daughter, Teresa “Tessie” Oliver; grandchildren, Stephanie Baskin (Quinn) and Brad Oliver (Tess); great-grandchildren, Olivia, David and Lucy Baskin; sister-in-law, Marie Renaker; brother, Lee Oliver (Susie); special nieces Linda Wiggs Farthing and Lu Ann Renaker Cardenas; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with a Celebration of Buddy’s life to begin at 1:00 pm at Mafair United Methodist Church with Pastor Adam Love officiating.
Military Entombment Service will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of In-Home Care Services for the excellent care provided to Buddy over the last few years.