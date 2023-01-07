Bernard “Buddy” W. Oliver, Jr., passed away January 4, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born August 20, 1935, in Farmville, Virginia.

Buddy graduated from Erwin High School in 1953, where he was an All Big 5 basketball player and first-chair trumpet player. Buddy received a Band Scholarship to the University of Arizona, where he attended for a year.

