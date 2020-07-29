KEOKEE, VA - Bentley James Collins, beloved son of Benji Collins and Brooke Lewis, was born into the arms of angels on July 25, 2020, at 10:13 a.m. He weighed 6 lbs 4 oz and was 19.25 inches long. Although his time on earth was short, Bentley was loved by many and will always be remembered.
In addition to his parents, Bentley is survived by paternal grandparents, Loretta Collins and fiance Todd Garrett of Keokee, Virginia; Sherman and Jody Sonnier of Pennsylvania; maternal grandparents DeWayne and Shauna Lewis of Beaver, West Virginia; great-grandparents Robert and Joyce Collins of Keokee, Virginia; great-grandparents Rochelle Duplechain and Kermith and Betty Sonnier all of Louisiana; great-grandparents Bill and Judy Wilder of Keokee, Virginia and David and DeRhonda Lewis of Lynch, Kentucky; uncles, Specialist Zackery Thompson stationed in Korea and Steven Collins of Jonesville, Virginia; great uncle David Lewis (Sarah Cox) of Middlesboro, Kentucky; special cousins Hunter Allred, Ari Beth and Ella Grace Boggs, Kinnon Cornett, Cordell Creech, Axlynn Hamm, and Cash Shuler; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Nunley officiating.
Graveside services and balloon release will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers include Dustin Begley, Ethan Spears, Specialist Zackery Thompson, and Preston Wade. Pallbearers include Steven Collins, Trevor Hamm, Adam Sharrett, and Jessee Thomas. Those wishing to attend the graveside service should meet at Holding Funeral Home at 10:30a.m. The funeral procession will be led by Keokee Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
