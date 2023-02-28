We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.
II CORINTHIANS 5:8 (KJV)
ROSE HILL, VA - Bennie Lou Gibson, age 75, Rose Hill, VA passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at her Home on Hospice. She was born September 19, 1947 at home in Rose Hill, VA, the daughter of the late Morgan and Catherine Martin-Cheek. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Everett Gibson, three sisters: Betty Lemons, Mazil Cheek, twin sister, Lou Ella Ray and one brother James Morgan Cheek Jr.
Bennie Lou was saved in 1969 and of the Baptist faith. She went to be with her Lord and Savior to her eternal home in Heaven on Monday. Bennie Lou is survived by her twin children, daughter, Janet (Eddie) Guy, and son, Jamie (Casie) Gibson all of Ewing, VA. Grandchildren: Skylar Faith Gibson-Morgan (Kevin), Jade Guy, Brinkley Guy, and Bentley Guy. One great-granddaughter: Victoria Aspen-Reign Morgan. One sister, Virginia Wilder, Norwood, OH and brother Jimmy (Pat) Cheek, Ewing, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Bennie Lou dedicated her life to her twin children, grandchildren, and her husband. The best Mother, Wife, and Grandmother. All who knew her could tell you that. She was adored by family and friends. Always a hard worker, had a smile, kindness, and willing to help anyone. She will always be remembered for her love and the love she gave. She sure shined Jesus in her life.
The family of Bennie Lou Gibson will receive friends Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. for the visitation at the Praise and Worship Center (224 Wilders Peak Dr.) in Rose Hill, Virginia 24281. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. with Preachers Jimmy Snodgrass and Kevin Turner. Special music/singers will be provided by Butcher’s Gap Missionary Baptist Church: Wendy Snodgrass, & KJ Zumbrum.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00am in the Cheek Cemetery. There will be a procession at Holding Funeral Home in Rose Hill that will depart for the cemetery at 10:30am.
The pallbearers will be John Cheek, Josh Cheek, Ronald Ray, Kenny Lemons, Bobby Lemons, and Kevin Pauley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Gibson, Eddie Guy, Bentley Guy, Ricky Cheek, Randy Cheek, Bobby Ellis, Mike Cheek and Bobby Wilder.