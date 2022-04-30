CHURCH HILL - Bennett Lee Pate, 73, of Church Hill passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital from complications from the flu.
He was born in Kingsport, TN November 23, 1948, to the late Richard and Ruby Arnold Pate and had lived in Church Hill, TN for several years.
Bennett started his career at Bays Mountain Construction Co. as an iron worker and retired from Eastman Chemical Co. after 30+ years of service.
He enjoyed riding his Big Dog Motorcycle, his horses, fishing, being outdoors and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Gray.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melissa Light and husband, Jason and Lori Stokes and husband, Robert; special stepson, Eddie Necessary and wife, Courtney; grandchildren, Ashley Rush, and husband, Cody, Patton Stokes and Holden Light; great grandchildren, Lily, Lola, and Evelyn Rush; nephew, Jason Gray, special first cousins, Lindy, Richard Allen, Bob, and Paula; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bennett’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.
The care of Bennett Lee Pate and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.