KINGSPORT – Benjamin Rhea Newland, 79, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

To view survivors and arrangements please visit www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Newland family.

