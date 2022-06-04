KINGSPORT – Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland, 79 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN.
A funeral service will follow at 4 pm at the church with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am Monday at Walnut Chapel Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.
