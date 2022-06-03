KINGSPORT – Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland, 79 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and retired from Slip-Not Belting. He was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Benny enjoyed hunting, farming and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Jones Newland; daughter, Cindy Goan.
Ben is survived by his wife of 36 years, Betty Shaffer Newland; brother, Phil Newland; daughters, Crystal King (Jacob) and Robin King; sons, Tim Newland (Dawn) and Mike Horn (Shelia); 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN.
A funeral service will follow at 4 pm at the church with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am Monday at Walnut Chapel Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Newland family.