BIG STONE GAP, VA - Benjamin Greg Moore, 67, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, a graduate of Powell Valley High School and was formerly employed with Pet Dairy. He loved Union Bear football, Las Vegas Raiders football and Cincinnati Reds baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Wilma (Reed) Moore; siblings, Timothy Shane Moore, Brian Keith Moore and Donnie Moore.
Surviving are two sisters, Kimberly Moore and Sandra Chandler (Bo), both of Big Stone Gap; niece, Ashton Maggard (Brandon); nephews, Travis Chandler (Aneisha) and Cory Chandler (Stephanie); great nephews, Hunter Chandler (Haley), Easton Chandler and Grayson Chandler; great nieces, Emily Chandler, Kylie Maggard, Bristol Maggard and Allison Chandler; great-great nephew, Abel Chandler; great-great niece, Ensley Chandler; a very special friend, Randall Willis; and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Travis Chandler, Cory Chandler, Brandon Maggard, Hunter Chandler, Easton Chandler, Bo Chandler and Randall Willis. Honorary pallbearers will be: Grayson Chandler and Abel Chandler.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Moore family.