BIG STONE GAP, VA - Benjamin Greg Moore, 67, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, a graduate of Powell Valley High School and was formerly employed with Pet Dairy. He loved Union Bear football, Las Vegas Raiders football and Cincinnati Reds baseball.

