Benjamin Claude "Benny" Hines, 79, passed away April 21 in Heidelberg, Germany, after a brief illness. A native of Lee County, Va., and a 1961 graduate of Thomas Walker High School, he had lived in Germany since the 1970s.

Benny was a 1965 graduate of Virginia Military Institute and served in the United States Air Force, stationed across the USA and in Taiwan, attaining the rank of Captain. He later worked as an academic advisor to students enrolled at the University of Maryland campuses throughout Europe.

