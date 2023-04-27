Benjamin Claude "Benny" Hines, 79, passed away April 21 in Heidelberg, Germany, after a brief illness. A native of Lee County, Va., and a 1961 graduate of Thomas Walker High School, he had lived in Germany since the 1970s.
Benny was a 1965 graduate of Virginia Military Institute and served in the United States Air Force, stationed across the USA and in Taiwan, attaining the rank of Captain. He later worked as an academic advisor to students enrolled at the University of Maryland campuses throughout Europe.
Following his passion for history and geography, Benny explored historic and cultural sites throughout the world, circumnavigating the globe several times and touring numerous countries with his beloved wife Ines. They especially enjoyed the Far East. He always shared mementoes from his travels when returning to visit family in Lee County.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Davis Hatfield of Ewing, and father, Dr. Ben Hines of Jonesville.
He is survived by his wife, Ines Vogt-Hines of Heidelberg; stepmother, Betty Hines of Jonesville; full brother John Hines of Jonesville; sisters Marsha Twigg (Mike) of Jonesville and Betty Corrinne Crusenberry (Jerry, dec.) of Jonesville, and Sharon Hatfield (Jack Wright) of Athens, Ohio; brother Robert H. Hines (Cheryl) of Jonesville; nieces Autumn Peters (Chris) of Atlanta, Ga., and Kristen Cote (Myles) of Big Stone Gap, Va.; nephews Lincoln Hines of Montgomery, Ala., and Tyler Twigg (Brianna) of Kingsport, Tenn.; brothers-in-law Peter Vogt of Heidelberg, Germany, and Fritz Vogt of Koblenz, Germany; several cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews; and special friends David and Heidelinde Godfrey of Heidelberg, Germany, and the USA.
Per Benny's wishes, his ashes will be interred in the Neuenheim Friedhof (cemetery) in Neuenheim, Germany. Plans for a family memorial in the United States are indefinite.