CHURCH HILL - Benjamin “Ben” Jacob Cole, 73 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a 15 month battle with complications from Covid. Born in Johnson City, TN he had lived in Lynchburg, VA before returning to Church Hill in 2016. He was a 1966 graduate of Church Hill High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. Prior to retiring, Ben owned and operated Co-Com Communications. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rites Masonic Blue Lodge (Hill City #183) and Shriners International, Kazim Lodge. Ben was of the Presbyterian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Margaret Hilbert Cole; son, Benji Cole.
Ben is survived by his granddaughter, Chloe Cole; step-son, Mark Ward; step-granddaughter, Cheyenne Ward; companion and life partner, Sandra “Snookums” Boyd; special cousins, Frances Cook and John Markwood and other cousins; special friends, Smokey Mahaffey, James Monaghan, Jimmy Lipscomb, R.T. Meggison, Reggie Millner and Bill Smith.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 11 am in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mike Somers officiating.
A military graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Mtn Home National Cemetery Mtn Home, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
A special thank you is extended to Greystone Healthcare and Rehab for the kind and loving care given to Ben during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
To view the livestream of Ben’s funeral service please copy and paste this link into a browser, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/9291563771.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Cole family.