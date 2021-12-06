CHURCH HILL - Benjamin “Ben” Jacob Cole, 73 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a 15 month battle with complications from Covid.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 11 am in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mike Somers officiating.
A military graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Mtn Home National Cemetery Mtn Home, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
A special thank you is extended to Greystone Healthcare and Rehab for the kind and loving care given to Ben during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
To view the livestream of Ben’s funeral service please copy and paste this link into a browser, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/9291563771.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Cole family.