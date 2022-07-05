CHURCH HILL - Benjamin "Ben" Daniel Stevens, 73, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4th, 2022.
Ben was born in Church Hill, TN in 1948. He was drafted into the Vietnam War and was a decorated Veteran including the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He worked for Little and Adams Company servicing Eastman. Ben's hobbies included working on cars, model cars, fishing, and watching wrestling. His real passion though was his family, he was a loving father, grandfather, and soul mate. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is preceded by his parents, George Thomas Stevens and Deseree; brothers, James Stevens, John Stevens, Tom Stevens; sisters, Mattie Fowler, Anna Lee.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Tammy Stevens; significant other of 30 years, Helen Beatty; children, Nathan Thomas and Shay Murray; grandchildren, Daniel Barlow and wife Lauren, Tristan Barlow and wife Lela, Tyler Barlow and wife Emily, Emma Thomas, Grayson, Kamya, Jaiya, Jada; great-grandchildren, Baylee, Brantlee, Lilly, Brooklynn, Sekani; sisters, Georgia Kaywood and Carolyn Reeves; best friend, Ray "Pappaw" Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 7th at Trinity Memorial from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military honors provided by American Legion Hammonds Post 3 / Gate City 265.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.