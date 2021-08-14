Benjamin "Ben" Blake Stiltner, age 64, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Ben was born in Grundy, VA on April 5, 1957.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarance A. Stiltner and Lola Mae Coleman Stiltner.
He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Belcher. He is loved by his brothers and sisters; Rob and Judy of Abingdon, VA, Jeff and Virginia of Seven Mile Ford Rd., VA., Shirley and friend Larry of Chilhowie, VA, Danny and Ginny Davis of Glade Spring, VA., and Becky of Dublin, VA. Ben had a very close friend, Heather Caladan whom he adored. He was also survived by nephews; Mark Stiltner, David McNew, Ricky Stiltner, Luckus Stiltner, Shane Jupino, and one niece, Tinele Snyder.
A Memorial service will be held on August, 21, 2021 at 7PM at Trinity Memorial Centers, with Rev. David McNew officiating. The family will gather an hour before the service starting at 6PM.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.