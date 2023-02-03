Jesus Said, “I am among you as he that serveth” (Luke 22 Vs 27) as true followers of Jesus, we also must serve others, service is helping others who need assistance. Christlike service grows out of genuine love for the savior and of love and concern for those whom he gives us opportunities and direction to help.

Pennington Gap, VA/ Crackers Neck Community, Big Stone Gap, VA - Ben V. Mullins age 81, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

