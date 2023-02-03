Jesus Said, “I am among you as he that serveth” (Luke 22 Vs 27) as true followers of Jesus, we also must serve others, service is helping others who need assistance. Christlike service grows out of genuine love for the savior and of love and concern for those whom he gives us opportunities and direction to help.
Pennington Gap, VA/ Crackers Neck Community, Big Stone Gap, VA - Ben V. Mullins age 81, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Wise County VA., the son of the late Isom and Bertha “Franklin” Mullins, he was the youngest of 10 children.
In his youth, he was born and raised in Crackers Neck. He attended elementary school in East Stone Gap before attending and graduating from Powell Valley High School, the first graduating class. At 16 years old, he took a job working for the Holding Family at the Dairy Farm in Duffield. Bill Holding and Ben had a great relationship, and Ben was promoted to the funeral home in Big Stone Gap. He attended mortuary school at Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He began his partnership with Blake Wilson once graduated and spent the remainder of his career completely dedicated to serving families, whether it be at Holding, Arney-Mullins, or Mullins-Sturgill. Ben was the consummate professional, who never let the families bear their burdens alone. He took great pride in making a difficult time a little easier for all those he served. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends, and colleagues.
In addition to his parents, his sisters Judith “Cricket” Woost, Jo Ann Nanney, Meredith “Mutt” Sampson, Sadie Franks, Juanita Mullins, brothers Sidney Mullins, Johnny Mullins, and George Mullins preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Brenda Hendricks Mullins, beloved daughter Lori Jane Mullins and fiance’ Kipp Kiser, stepdaughter Stephanie Branham and husband Jeremy, brother Willis Mullins and wife Pat, special niece Patricia Mihalchean, special cousin Woody Franklin and wife Sandy, and a host of other very close relatives, friends, and acquaintances that Ben cherished.
The family will receive friends for the first visitation on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mullins-Sturgill funeral home in Pennington Gap, VA.(298 Harrell St.)
The family will receive friends for the second visitation on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA.(17. E. 3rd. St. N.)
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Holding Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastors Paul Davis Jr. and Tom Williams. Special music will be provided by Tilda Pope and Billy Howard Lawson. The graveside service will be held following in Glencoe Cemetery officiated by Pastor Rick Phillips.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Branham, Dean Mullins, Kipp Kiser, John Mullins, Josh Mullins, and Jessee Hagan. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Laster, Charles Arney, Blake Wilson, Woody Franklin, Zach Dorton, Clyde Scott, and Thomas Livesay.