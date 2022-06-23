BLOUNTVILLE - Ben Franklin Johnson, 91, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Ben and Susie (Rasnake) Johnson. Ben proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Trinity Covenant Brethren Church in Blountville.
Ben retired from Smith Mechanical after over forty years of dedicated service. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Ben enjoyed playing bingo, watching westerns and Easter Sunrise Services.
In addition to his parents Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Joann (Spriggs) Johnson; sisters, Racheal Harrison and Lynn Johnson; brothers, Buck, Clint, John Henry and Charlie Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Johnson; children, Ben Johnson Jr, (Judy), Janie Wheelock, Traci Cyphers (John); stepchildren, John Michael Harman (Janet), Christopher Douglas Harman (Tammy), Melissa Selvage (Eddie); grandchildren, Mindy Wheelock, Amber Johnson, Brick Johnson (Lauren), Katelyn Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Joseph Lawson and Elijah Lawson; six great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Minton; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Johnson family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Trinity Covenant Church 1543 Hwy 75 Blountville, from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Scott Kinnick officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Christus in East Lawn Memorial Park. Elijah Lawson, Joseph Lawson, Jayden Johnson, Brick Johnson, Charlie Johnson and Randy Johnson will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Johnson family has requested that donations be made in Ben’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 1-800-227-2345.
Memoires and condolences can be shared with the Johnson family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.