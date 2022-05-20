KINGSPORT - Ben Douglas Cavitt, Sr., 70, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video