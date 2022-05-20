KINGSPORT - Ben Douglas Cavitt, Sr., 70, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
