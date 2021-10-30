JONESVILLE, VA - Ben "B.T." Leedy, 72, of Jonesville, VA passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021.
He was a lifelong Lee County resident who was born on May 30, 1949, one of seventeen children of the late Millard and Velty Leedy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten siblings.
B.T. was a lifelong farmer and was proud to have worked for 24 years at Lee Farmers Co-Op. He was also well known in the community as "The Golden Poet," having written thousands of poems and always willing to share one with whomever he met. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School.
He is survived by his six siblings, Vernette Parsons, Charlie Leedy and wife Ruth, Burley "Ted" Leedy, Nellie Sue Booso and husband John, Mary Alice Fortner and John Leedy and wife Helen; many close friends, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Davis Jr. officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, in the Spangler-Minor Cemetery in the Maple Hill community of Jonesville. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for services.
