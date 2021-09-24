ROGERSVILLE – Belle Marie Morelock Arnold, 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
ROGERSVILLE – Belle Marie Morelock Arnold, 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription