Matthew 18:20 “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them”
ROGERSVILLE – Belle Marie Morelock Arnold, 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021 after a long illness.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Van Hill Freewill Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM with Pastor Matt Yokely and Paster Ed Maynard officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at North Fork Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Arnold, Dale Arnold, Skyler Wilcox, Gale Arnold, Phillip Wilcox, and Jimmy Arnold.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Fork Cemetery Fund 407 W. Main Blvd., Church Hill TN 37642 in care of Myrtle Cradic, in her memory.
The family is grateful to all of her caregivers for their exceptional care.
To leave an online message for the Arnold family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Arnold family.