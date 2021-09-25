Matthew 18:20 “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them”
ROGERSVILLE – Belle Marie Morelock Arnold, 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021 after a long illness.
Belle was born on September 17, 1930 and raised on Beech Creek and was a precious member of the Beech Creek family. She attended Van Hill Freewill Baptist Church. She is remembered for her strong will and her admonition not to let the grass grow under your feet. Belle was a storekeep for years, a farmer and a loving mother and mamaw. Her children and grandchildren learned the importance of work ethic and strong moral fiber from her. She spent her last years surrounded by family.
Belle was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Virgil (Benny) C. Arnold; son, Dale Arnold; parents, Thurle and Clara Morelock; sister, Edith Adams; brother, Ed Morelock and Kermit Morelock; and several infant brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish memories of her love are her daughter, Lisa Arnold Wilcox and her husband Phillip (Beech Creek); her sons, Gale Arnold and his wife Diane (Beech Creek), Jimmy Arnold and his wife Nancy (Surgoinsville), Glen Arnold and his wife Kathy (Morristown). She is also surivived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren; two sisters, Polly Tester and Shirley Pyle. Belle also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Van Hill Freewill Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM with Pastor Matt Yokely and Paster Ed Maynard officiating. Music will be provided by Downpour. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at North Fork Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Arnold, Dale Arnold, Skyler Wilcox, Gale Arnold, Phillip Wilcox, and Jimmy Arnold.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Fork Cemetery Fund in her memory.
The family is grateful to all of her caregivers for their exceptional care.
To leave an online message for the Arnold family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Arnold family.