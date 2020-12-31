KINGSPORT - Belle C. Morelock, 96, of Kingsport, died at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Born in Scott County, VA, she had resided in Kingsport since 1940. She retired from the Kingsport Police Department where she worked as a patrol mother for several years. Her family was her primary interest.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Zola Compton; husband, Demp Morelock; siblings, Shirley McClellan, and Farris, Sevier, Cecil, Gene, Russell, John and David Compton; and half-sister, Gladys Sexton.
Belle is survived by 2 daughters, Kathy Mayo of Knoxville, and Mary McPeak and husband, Phillip of Johnson City; 2 sons, Cecil Morelock and wife, Barbara of Kingsport, and David Morelock and wife, Kathy of Knoxville; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Morelock, Jonathan Morelock, Matthew Morelock, Daniel Morelock, Joseph Morelock, Stephen Morelock, Dr. Phillip M. McPeak, Dr. Melody Toler (Josh), Alice Berger (Dr. Matt Berger), and Molly Mayo; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Daisy Green of Washington, GA, and Nell Castle of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Greg Salyer officiating.