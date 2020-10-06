KINGSPORT - Bella Beeler, 67, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Life Care Center of Gray, following an extended period of poor health. She was born and raised in Gate City, Virginia, until coming to Kingsport, where she resided most of her life. Bella worked as an L.P.N. for many years in the Tri-Cities area.
She is survived by her daughters, Christi Sexton and Jessica Dougherty; and four grandchildren, Catie Beeler-Isaacs, Austin Thompson, Maddy Sexton, and Lily Dougherty.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660