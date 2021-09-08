DUFFIELD, VA - Belinda Q. Baker, 54, Duffield, VA passed away, Monday, September 6, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home. James Deboard will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Baker Cemetery, on Cliff Mountain, in Scott County, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Baker Cemetery at 11:45 a.m., or at Gate City Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family requests donations can be made in Belinda’s name to the Scott County Humane Society, 112 W. Water Street, Suite#1, Gate City, VA. 24251.
Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, anyone attending is asked to wear a face covering.
