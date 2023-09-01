NORTON, VA – Becky McElroy, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Friday morning, September 1, 2023, from Norton Community Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was a member of the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. She was a J.I. Burton graduate and retired from the Coalfield Progress with over 42 years of service. She was a daughter of the late Roger F. Wells and Betty Nunley Wells.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steve McElroy of Norton, VA; two sons, Stephen McElroy and his wife Elisabeth of Norton, VA and Cody McElroy and his wife Nikki of Norton, VA; six grandchildren, Landon McElroy, Kaylee McElroy, Owen McElroy, Addi McElroy, Silas McElroy and Rose McElroy; two sisters, Tammy Hartsock of Wise, VA and Susan Ayers and her fiancé Brian Vanwinkle of Norton, VA; a nephew, Tyler Hartsock; two nieces, Megan Stevans and her husband Matt and Caroline Adams; a great-nephew, Cameron Stevans.


