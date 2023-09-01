NORTON, VA – Becky McElroy, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Friday morning, September 1, 2023, from Norton Community Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was a member of the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. She was a J.I. Burton graduate and retired from the Coalfield Progress with over 42 years of service. She was a daughter of the late Roger F. Wells and Betty Nunley Wells.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steve McElroy of Norton, VA; two sons, Stephen McElroy and his wife Elisabeth of Norton, VA and Cody McElroy and his wife Nikki of Norton, VA; six grandchildren, Landon McElroy, Kaylee McElroy, Owen McElroy, Addi McElroy, Silas McElroy and Rose McElroy; two sisters, Tammy Hartsock of Wise, VA and Susan Ayers and her fiancé Brian Vanwinkle of Norton, VA; a nephew, Tyler Hartsock; two nieces, Megan Stevans and her husband Matt and Caroline Adams; a great-nephew, Cameron Stevans.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Cody McElroy officiating. Graveside committal services be conducted 11 am Monday, September 4, 2023, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the McElroy family.
