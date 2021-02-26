CHURCH HILL - Becky Martine Fugate, 69 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Becky graduated from Lynn View High School and was of the Presbyterian faith. After being diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa at age 18, she became totally blind in her 30’s. She was remarkably cheerful and reached out to her family and friends via telephone and cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Ila June Williams Fugate and her brother, Bill Fugate (2-22-2021).
Becky is survived by her sister, Nancy Harris and husband Eugene; nieces, Sheree Newell (Frank), Gina Espinoza (Ed), Jaree Knopp (fiancé Patrick Abdelmessih) and Serena Campbell; nephews, Brent Harris, Joel Harris (Celeste) and Jeremy Pickle; several great-nieces, nephews and many cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Morelock officiating. Pallbearers will be Brent Harris, Joel Harris, Will Harris, Eugene Harris and Patrick Abdelmessih
. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:15 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Becky chose to be a donor so she could help others.
