KINGSPORT - Becky Klepper Bowman, 51, Kingsport, TN died Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness. Born in Knoxville, she was raised in Kingsport. Becky was a 1987 graduate of Sullivan Central High School and a graduate of ETSU. She worked as a respiratory therapist for many years. Becky attended Indian Springs Baptist Church. Dogs, flowers, music and cooking were her passion.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Wayne Kilgore; granny, Bonnie; grandpa, Kelsie; and her cousin, Jon Klepper.
Becky is survived by her husband, Ty Bowman, Kingsport, TN; son, Josh Bare; parents, Wayne and Reba Klepper, Kingsport, TN; brother, Kris and wife Toni Klepper, Kingsport, TN; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and Becky’s beloved dogs, “Kelsey” and “Kharma”.
It was Becky’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor David Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, 380 Massengill Rd., Blountville, TN 37617, or American Association for Respiratory Care, 9425 N MacArthur Blvd., Suite 100, Irving, TX 75063-4706.