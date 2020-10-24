KINGSPORT - Becky Klepper Bowman, 51, Kingsport, TN died Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness.
It was Becky’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor David Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, 380 Massengill Rd., Blountville, TN 37617, or American Association for Respiratory Care, 9425 N MacArthur Blvd., Suite 100, Irving, TX 75063-4706.