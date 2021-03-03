WEBER CITY, VA. -- Beatrice “Miss Bea” Phillips, born November 9th, 1944, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday March 1st, 2021.
Beatrice was born in Logan, West Virginia to Hazel and Paul Noe Sr. In 1961 she met Thomas Phillips Sr. and they married March 12th, 1966. They moved to Newport News, Virginia and started their family. On September 24th, 1967 they welcomed their daughter Rebbecca (Becki) and September 29th, 1969 they welcomed their son Thomas Jr (Tommy). In 1969 they moved to Weber City, Virginia.
Miss. Bea always had a smile for everyone. She adored her coworkers and customers the many years she worked at Weber City Burger King. She loved to do crafts and could make some of the most beautiful desserts and candy. She loved spending time with her family especially all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Paul Noe Sr. of West Virginia, her sisters Gladys Workman, Willajean Skeens and Audrey Smith, and brother Paul Noe Jr.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Phillips Sr. of Weber City, daughter Rebbecca Lyman, son Thomas Phillips Jr. (Rhonda), sisters Dorothy Phillips, Jacqueline Sizemore and Shirley Flannery and Charles (Lisa) Noe, granddaughters Danielle Ferrell (Ryan) and Melissa Hicks, grandsons Jesse Osborne and Rick Viney, great grandchildren Nicholas, Madison, Tatum, Jayce, Brenner, Havyn, Jake, CJ, Eli, McKenzie and Malachi and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Phillips will lie in state for friends and family to pay their respects from 1 to 4 pm Friday, March 5, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Justin Smith officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone planning to attend the graveside service is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Jake Hicks, Scott Reed, Nick Youmans, Allen Lucas, CJ Hicks, Eli Hicks, Wes Phillips and Roger Phillips.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Is serving the Phillips family.