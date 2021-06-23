Gwen Roller, 85, went out with a bang Sunday, June 20, 2021. Born in Columbus, GA, Gwen was an army “brat” and spent her younger years moving to various cities across the south. Being highly intelligent, Gwen graduated from high school a year early and began college while not quite 17. She always said she was not mature at that age to mix studying with having fun. She attended quite a few colleges before graduating from ETSU with a degree in accounting. She settled in Atlanta working in Purchasing for Women’s clothing at Rich’s Department store. While working in Atlanta and enjoying the single life, she met her spouse, Powell. They later moved to Kingsport, where Gwen worked for Volkswagen as an accountant. In her later years, she worked as a bookkeeper for Litz Manor Baptist Church, now Port City. She was blessed with a daughter and five grandchildren who called her Nanny.
She was a member of multiple organizations over her years, Garden Club, Bridge Club, PTA, Girl Scouts, and was active in the Women of the Church and the youth at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. She was known as the “cotton candy lady” as she often made cotton candy for school, church and other social events. She loved to travel and was able to visit many countries in her lifetime. Gwen also hosted and was Nanny to many exchange students from countries all over the world. She loved good food and was an excellent cook, gardener and canner. She was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church and served on the preschool board for many years. Gwen lived her life to its fullest. She never met a stranger. She was a great friend to many. She always thought of others and gave freely never wanting anything in return. While she loved many, she disliked only one, Donald Trump. His presidency kept her fiery spirit going while her health slowly declined. She was the kindest person you could ever have met. And in her sweet fashion, her last words were “I love you, too” She will be sorely missed by her friends and family. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Sam Malik, Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, the staff at The Blake, her CHUMC family and her friends and family who visited her when her health declined.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Powell Roller.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kimberly Roller Berry and husband Adam; grandchildren, Noah, Lukeman, Alastor, Ariana, and Liliana (whom she called Little Gwen); sister, Linda Turcich and husband John; nephew, Ronnie Ellis; special friends, Sandra Little, Dixie Keith, Lana Lewis, and Janice Kasten.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Colonial Heights Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Brown officiating.
Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam Berry, Ronnie Ellis, James Little, Noah Malik, Lukeman Malik, and Sam Malik.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663.