ROGERSVILLE - Beatrice Fairchild Winstead, 86, of Rogersville passed from this life April 25, 2023 after an extended illness. Beatrice was the 4th of 8 children born to John and Arthena Fairchild of the Glendale community on Honeycutt Road.

Beatrice always fondly remembered her family life on the farm beside the Holston River and related many stories about her brothers, sisters, friends, and neighbors. After graduating from Rogersville High School, she attended East Tennessee State University and Hiwassee College in the summertime while working as the secretary of Rogersville High School. While there, she attended a local horse show and met a young Bill Winstead: they married in 1964. Beatrice left the high school office and eventually worked in administration at the Kingsport Press.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you