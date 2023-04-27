ROGERSVILLE - Beatrice Fairchild Winstead, 86, of Rogersville passed from this life April 25, 2023 after an extended illness. Beatrice was the 4th of 8 children born to John and Arthena Fairchild of the Glendale community on Honeycutt Road.
Beatrice always fondly remembered her family life on the farm beside the Holston River and related many stories about her brothers, sisters, friends, and neighbors. After graduating from Rogersville High School, she attended East Tennessee State University and Hiwassee College in the summertime while working as the secretary of Rogersville High School. While there, she attended a local horse show and met a young Bill Winstead: they married in 1964. Beatrice left the high school office and eventually worked in administration at the Kingsport Press.
Their children were born in 1966 and 1969, and Beatrice became a stay-at-home mother for the next 15 years. During this time, she relished spending time with her children and husband, volunteering at First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville, singing in the choir, and teaching Sunday School.
After the family built a home in Rogersville, she continued to contribute her gifts at East Rogersville Baptist Church where she taught youth Sunday school for many years. She returned to work when her brother Hugh opened Rogersville Electric, and she worked beside him diligently for many years.
At home, she encouraged her children in their education and interests, and she delighted in watching her children grow into adults and have children of their own. In her spare time, she loved to study the Bible, to tend to her garden, and to quilt each winter.
Beatrice is survived by her husband William L. Winstead; daughter Connie Winstead Francis (Mike); son William David Winstead (Tammy); grandchildren Rachel Martin, Rebekah Martin, William Winstead, Hannah Winstead; one great-grandchild, McKinley May; sister Genny Stapleton (Larry); brother Arnold Fairchild (Laura); several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Arthena Fairchild, Joe Fairchild, Johnny Ralph Fairchild, Mildred Wattenbarger, Lowell Fairchild, and Hugh Fairchild.
The family will receive friends at Broome Funeral Home Friday, April 28,
5:00-7:00 pm with the funeral following after. Rev. John Butler and Dr.
Larry Parrott will officiate. Graveside service will be observed at Highland Cemetery at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 29.