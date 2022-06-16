PINE GROVE - Beatrice "Bea" Penley age 64 of the Pine Grove Community, passed away June 10, 2022 at her home.
She is survived by her son Kermit Penley. Siblings: Sue Bowser (Rick), Clint Penley (Martha), and Bonnie Guy. Special grandchildren whom she loved as her own; Hannah, Madison. and Allison Penley. One brother-in-law; Donnie Penley. Several nieces and nephews. She had too many special friends too numerous to mention.
Preceded in death by her husband; Charlie Penley. Parents Cleve and Ruth Penley. Brothers: Dorsey, James, Carson and Guy Penley
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7 pm at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The funeral service will be held at 11 am at Pine Grove FWB Church with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Ronnie Smith and Rev. Tim Neas will be officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes preceding the service.
Pallbearers will be Brent Penley, Jamie Barrett, Haskel Smith, friends and family.
