KINGSPORT - Beatrice “Bea” Maness, 88 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Fordtown Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Martin Keith Smith officiating. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 444 Old Fordtown Road, Kingsport, TN 37663, c/o Edith Maden or Carolyn Ryan.
