KINGSPORT - Beatrice “Bea” Maness, 88 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She was born on June 17, 1933 in Wise County, Virginia to Hardaway and Watha (Kennedy) Richardson. Bea was a long-time member of Valley of Hope Church and Fordtown Baptist Church.
Bea is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Thomas B. Ryan and Robert O. Maness; her brothers, Johnny and Bobby; sisters, Arita, Jacqueline and Helen; siblings, a brother and sister who died in infancy; sister-in-law, Margaret Gilbreath. She is survived by her brother, Larry (Chris) Richardson of Berlin Heights, Ohio; sister, Donna Morefield of Sandusky, Ohio, and Ginger Richardson of Huron, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Mary Richardson and Edith Maden; stepson, Grady (Marty) Maness; three grandchildren, Jared (Priscilla) Maness, Caleb Maness and Charis (Isaac) Mwesigwa; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Bea was always generous in opening her home to visitors and would greet you with a warm welcome. She was blessed to have many close friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Fordtown Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Martin Keith Smith officiating. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 444 Old Fordtown Road, Kingsport, TN 37663, c/o Edith Maden or Carolyn Ryan.
